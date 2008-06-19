New Music: The Walkmen - "In the New Year"



Photo by Bryan Bruchman

"It's all over," Hamilton Leithauser sings, and "In the New Year" seems less about fresh starts than it is about pyrrhic victories. I want so badly for the Walkmen's You and Me to be the world-beater that A Hundred Miles Off wasn't, to build up the damp alleyways and drunken revelry of Bows + Arrows into a Hold Steady-worthy constructive summer of self-loathing. "In the New Year" sounds like the first single from an album capable of being just that. Cross your fingers and finish your beers.

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