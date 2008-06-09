R.E.M. @ The Hollywood Bowl, 5.29.08



All photos by David Greenwald



R.E.M. came, saw and conquered the Hollywood Bowl with a staggering set that included most of this year's Accelerate and old-school classics such as "Pretty Persuasions" and "Fall On Me," not to mention goosebump-generating takes on "Losing My Religion" and "Ignoreland." "Ignoreland"! But the crown jewel of the gem-filled set was an acoustic take on Monster's "Let Me In," which found Michael Stipe cutting his voice loose in a way that's seldom heard. Luckily, someone taped it and now you can hear it as much as you want. More photos and the "Let Me In" MP3 after the jump.

R.E.M. - "Let Me In" (live at the Hollywood Bowl, 5.29.08): mp3

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