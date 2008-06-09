Sufjan to Vampire Weekend: "Eat Me Raw"

Actually dude was way more polite, but ol' Sufjan doesn't appear to be a fan of V-Dubs in his review of Asthmatic Kitty labelmates Cryptacize: "Sometimes I worry that the ever-increasing trend toward excessive innovation has pushed the art and music world into a slapstick exhibition of dog breeding, generating increasingly newer, more contemporary fashions: gothic folk, for one. Or Afro-beat Ivy League pop." Me too, guy. What do you think of No Age? (Via P4k)