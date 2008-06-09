The Mountain Goats @ Natural History Museum, 6.06.08



All photos by David Greenwald

The Mountain Goats were the latest animal band to make a stop at the Natural History Museum's First Fridays last week. The band played a few new ones (a beautiful "San Bernardino") and lots of oldies, including All Hail West Texas's "Jenny." John Darnielle's never been my favorite singer-songwriter -- despite my general adoration of dudes with funny voices, guy sounds like Kermit the Frog -- but his stage presence was nothing if not completely charismatic. I may dig into that cassette-only back catalog yet. More photos and an MP3 after the jump.

The Mountain Goats - "So Desperate": mp3

(from this year's tremendous Heretic Pride, out now on 4AD)

Previously: Dodos at the Natural History Museum, 5.02.08

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