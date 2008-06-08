The Week in Rawk: 6/8/08



The Fiery Furnaces / photo by David Greenwald

I posted a sweet Colin Meloy solo bootleg.

I posted video of a new Radiohead live track,

I saw the Fiery Furnaces in concert and admonished L.A. blogger/photogs who get all up bands' grills.

I went Deeper into Movies with Sex and the Self-Pity.

And in the "things I didn't post about" department, Fleet Foxes got a well-deserved Best New Music from Pitchfork, which means their shows at Spaceland and the Echo at the end of the month are going to be a hipsterpocalypse. Catch 'em at Spaceland if you can.

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