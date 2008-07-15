

Photo by David Greenwald - more here

Me being the savvy (obsessive) Chad VanGaalen blogger that I am, we were one of the first (only) blogs to premiere the "Willow Tree" stream last month. Sorry, folks -- a few dudes beat us to the MP3, but here it gloriously is. VanGaalen's sure-to-be-brilliant third LP, Soft Airplane, is due out 9/9 on Sub Pop.

Chad VanGaalen - "Willow Tree": mp3

Previously: Live: Chad VanGaalen at UCLA

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