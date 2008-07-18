"Emo Rocker" Ryan Adams Signs Book Deal

In the latest instance of bloggers getting book deals ("And then he'll blog about the book! ... To other bloggers!"), master tumblr Ryan Adams has signed with Brooklyn indie Akashic Books for a prose work, the New York Post reports. Dudes also call poor Ryan an "emo rocker," and like, nobody's arguing that the guy's got emotions, but c'mon NYP -- that's sloppy reporting, even for you guys. Plus, Ryan himself has already blogged about doing a book -- of poetry, so who knows. But hey, at least Ryan addicts will have a book of something.