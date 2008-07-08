First Look: Morgan Geist - 'Double Night Time'

Apologies in advance: you'll note that this post is tagged "2008," but the MP3 below isn't new music -- Morgan Geist released it on a single back in 2k6. But it's new to me, and Geist's fantastic new album, Double Night Time, will be to you. DNT provides everything yours the beat novice truly is looking for in an electro album: Tender, bedroom vocals from Junior Boys' Jeremy Greenspan, summery, beach-ready synths (hello, "The Shore"), and antsy production that's minimal, energetic and vaguely '80s-referencing.

It is, in other words, a jam. Give In Ghost Colours a break and give Geist a spin, but as Gentleman Jesse and His Men told us last week as we rolled into Summer Jam City, you don't have to if you don't want to.

Morgan Geist - "Most of All": mp3

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Looking for new music? Click below for more recent and upcoming 2008 releases, or visit our MP3-filled Album Release Calendar.