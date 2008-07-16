I Won't Fuck Us Over

This, my friends, is synergy. Who better than a band called the National to trumpet their political beliefs on a t-shirt -- an American Apparel t-shirt -- titled after one of their finest songs? Obama may indeed be Mr. November come fall (McCain, of course, being in a Sinatra-like September of his years), but really it's just refreshing to see a band take a hit by donating the price of the t-shirt to his campaign instead of exploiting his image. Buy it here.

The National - "Mr. November": mp3

And, because I can't resist:

The National - "Pretty In Pink": mp3