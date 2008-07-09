Live: Constantines @ The Troubadour, 7.03.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Can I get a witness?! One of the best live bands in indie rock put on one of the best shows of the year last Friday, despite the loss of guitarist Steve Lambke to a broken hand. The Cons stormed through a bunch of classics ("Young Lions," "Soon Enough," "Nighttime Anytime (It's Alright)") and a couple of new jams (a suitably heavy "Hard Feelings") undeterred, pausing only long enough to tune their pummeled guitars and play "Streetfighting Man" with Ladyhawk. They also had lighting camera-unfriendly enough to make my Canon A720 cry and refuse to open his lens, but shit happens. More photos after the jump.

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