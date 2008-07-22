Live: The Listening Party @ The Henry Fonda Theater, 7.19.08



Photo by David Greenwald

The Listening Party were neither listenable nor a party during their opening set for Wolf Parade on Saturday night. They sounded like the outcome of the frat bros from Borat hearing Sung Tongs and deciding to start a band. Panda, Avey, I love you guys but somebody's gotta start taking responsibility for this shit before it becomes a drum-circle version of 3rd wave grunge.



Related: Live: Wolf Parade at the Henry Fonda Theater, 7.19.08

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