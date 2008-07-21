Live: Wolf Parade @ The Henry Fonda Theater, 7.19.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Wolf Parade were as savage (I was going to say "fierce," but it seems that that's been co-opted by dudes talking about shoes and top models) as expected on Saturday night. Their drummer must've been abandoned at birth and raised by rhinos. They opened with the hits, running through "Call It A Ritual," "You Are A Runner (and I Am My Father's Son)" and "Dear Sons and Daughters of Hungry Ghosts" in quick, stomping succession. After that, what could they do for an encore? "I'll Believe in Anything," obviously. Dudes probably could've done with less of Spencer Krug's omnipresent bleeding keyboards, but it was still a beast of a set. More photos after the jump.

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