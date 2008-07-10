New Old Music: Beulah - "Let Me Count The Ways"

Beulah broke up after 2004's Yoko, robbing indie pop of one of its shining lights. But thanks to former frontman Miles Kurosky, they live again -- on MySpace. Doing a Yoko Ono remix. Sigh. Kurosky just posted the band's last track, "Let Me Count The Ways," an outtake that apparently didn't make Ono's Yes, I'm A Witch remix album. It's totally great except for, well, Yoko. (via You Ain't No Picas-bro)

Beulah - "Let Me Count the Ways": stream

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