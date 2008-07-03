Sub Pop Singles Club 3.0 Launching Now

Sub Pop is taking the first 1,500 comers, and at a mere $75 (more than this blogger can afford, admittedly), you're buying into a piece of history. Promised 7"s (with accompanying digital downloads that the rest of us will have to be satisfied with stealing from torrent sites) include tunes from Black Lips, the Notwist, Mika Miko, Om and more. What are you waiting for, go sign up! (via Catbirdseat)

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Off-topic: The best live band in indie-rock -- yes, it's the Constantines -- is playing at the Troubadour tonight. I'll see you and your hard, hard, hard, hard, hard feelings there.