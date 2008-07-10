Tour Dates: Wolf Parade

With Wolf Parade's At Mount Zoomer so obviously awesome (and arguably a better record than its lupine predecessor), the band's live show is likely to be sweaty, keyboard-heavy and filled with kids with glasses, bad haircuts and Spencer Krug tattoos. And yours truly, obv. The group will howl at the Henry Fonda, my favorite Los Angeles mid-size venue, on July 18 and 19 -- I've got tix for Saturday. Take the jump for the full list of dates. [Continue reading...]

07-12 Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom

07-13 Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park (Sub Pop Anniversary Party)

07-15 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

07-17 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

07-18 Hollywood, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre

07-19 Hollywood, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre

07-20 San Diego, CA - Cane's

07-21 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

07-24 Dallas, TX - Palladium Ballroom

07-25 Austin, TX - La Zona Rosa

07-26 Baton Rouge, LA - Spanish Moon

07-28 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

07-29 Raleigh, NC - Disco Rodeo

07-30 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

07-31 New York, NY - Terminal 5

08-02 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

08-09 Toronto, Ontario - Koolhaus



Wolf Parade - "Call It A Ritual": mp3

Wolf Parade - "Language City": mp3

(photo by timburts)