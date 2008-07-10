Tour Dates: Wolf Parade
With Wolf Parade's At Mount Zoomer so obviously awesome (and arguably a better record than its lupine predecessor), the band's live show is likely to be sweaty, keyboard-heavy and filled with kids with glasses, bad haircuts and Spencer Krug tattoos. And yours truly, obv. The group will howl at the Henry Fonda, my favorite Los Angeles mid-size venue, on July 18 and 19 -- I've got tix for Saturday. Take the jump for the full list of dates. [Continue reading...]
07-12 Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore Ballroom
07-13 Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park (Sub Pop Anniversary Party)
07-15 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
07-17 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
07-18 Hollywood, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre
07-19 Hollywood, CA - Henry Fonda Theatre
07-20 San Diego, CA - Cane's
07-21 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
07-24 Dallas, TX - Palladium Ballroom
07-25 Austin, TX - La Zona Rosa
07-26 Baton Rouge, LA - Spanish Moon
07-28 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
07-29 Raleigh, NC - Disco Rodeo
07-30 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
07-31 New York, NY - Terminal 5
08-02 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
08-09 Toronto, Ontario - Koolhaus
Wolf Parade - "Call It A Ritual": mp3
Wolf Parade - "Language City": mp3
(photo by timburts)