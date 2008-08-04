I'm not at Lollapalooza but I bet Wilco and Radiohead were awesome

Pitchfork's managed to diss Hail to the Thief, In Rainbows, A Ghost is Born AND Sky Blue Sky in the last couple days of Lolla coverage, which is just absurd even considering P4k's general unwarranted, incomprehensible post-Yankee Hotel Foxtrot backlash.

Somebody tell me that dudes were awesome.

Update: Judging by the rad new song Wilco played, the show must've incinerated faces and lobotomized most of the front row. It's called "One Wing," and You Ain't No Picasso miraculously has the MP3.