Live: 88Boardum @ La Brea Tar Pits, 8.08.08



All photos by David Greenwald

88 drummers. 88 minutes. If I'd been stoned, I probably would've spent the Boredoms' 88Boadrum event seeing the face of God; as was, shit was pretty epic. Kudos to the Boredoms for composing an 88-minute drone marathon that wasn't boring and even more kudos to the 88 drummers, who hammered away for an hour-and-a-half with the enthusiasm of Olympic athletes -- and to the organizers for planning an event that was easy to get into and surprisingly not overcrowded. I'm looking forward to 99Boardrum already. More photos after the jump.

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