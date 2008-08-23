Live: Mia Doi Todd @ Echoplex, 8.22.08



All photos by David Greenwald

New! Click any photo to open gallery.

The original MIA was sublime in her opening performance for the reunited Beachwood Sparks at the Echoplex on Friday, offering Eastern-tinged folk quietly enlivened by her only accompaniment, a particularly enthusiastic bongo player. Lucky for me (and anyone with ears), Mia Doi Todd closed her set with "What If We Do," one of my favorite songs ever and certainly the finest on 2005's Manzanita, an album made with the helping hands of the Sparks' Brent Rademaker. More after the jump -- and thanks to some software upgrades, click any image to expand it and open a gallery!

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