Live: Ravens & Chimes @ Spaceland, 6.16.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Ravens & Chimes were booked second in a four-band lineup at Spaceland but they got pushed to the end of the night, which meant I hung out at the bar and drank Chimay for an extra couple hours. Not a bad Monday night. It got even better when the group, one of my favorites of the last couple years, took the stage. They tore through razor-sharp versions of songs from Reichenbach Falls and a new, nameless tune as the sleepy, drunken crowd stumbled out the door. Thanks to the late start, a lot of people missed out, but hey -- more rock for me. And more photos for you (and an MP3) after the jump.

Ravens & Chimes - "January": mp3

Previously: Interview: Ravens & Chimes

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