Pop, Obv.: David Cook is totally Edwin McCain

Maybe it's just because I'm hearing David Cook's "The Time of My Life" with fresh, mostly Idol-free ears, but dude's playing on "The View" right now (I'm at work, the TV's on, I love Whoopi, alright) and this song is totally (superior) 1998 sensitive rocker jam "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain (no relation, I'm sure). What the hell, America? Compare 'em after the jump. [Continue reading...]

David Cook - "The Time Of My Life" Edwin McCain - "I'll Be"

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Pop, Obv.: Sigh.