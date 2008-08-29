Camera Obscurist: Scenes From Sunset Junction, 8.24.08



All photos by David Greenwald

Apologies for the tardiness of these photos. They were snapped wandering around my first trip to the Sunset Junction festival on Sunday, a sweaty, blissful experience that found me eating Silverlake's finest sandwich at Casbah Cafe, deciding Onitsuka Tigers (Mexico '66, obv.) are the finest sneakers on earth, and reveling in the sweet sounds of the Beachwood Sparks for the second time in three days.

More photos after the jump; concert photos coming soon. Maybe on Monday. They'll be worth the wait (if you like the Beachwood Sparks).

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Click below for more concert (and related) photos.