The Week in Rawk, 8.03.08



Photo by David Greenwald

Billy Joel's oft-ignored The Stranger entered The Canon, Examined.

I posted new jamz from The Tallest Man on Earth, Mount Eerie with Julie Doiron and Fred Squire, and an accompanying Mt. Eerie video from the Rawkblog.tv archives.

Jon Brion went to Amoeba; I went to the American Apparel Flea Market.

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist looks like the best movie ever made, judging by the trailer.

Coming this week: Faded Paper Figures, Disneyland, and more.