Tonight in L.A.: 88Boadrum

I assume you already have your tickets for the Boredoms' latest shenanigans, which are going down tonight at the La Brea Tar Pits. I'm looking forward to the part about 20 minutes in when dinosaurs and saber-tooth tigers tear themselves out of the muck and eat every hipster in Los Angeles and/or inspire the next wave of indie band names. You can peep more footage from last year's NYC 77Boadrum event over at Vice and gird your trembling loins with the full list of tonight's drumstick-wielding participants after the jump. [Continue reading...]

Hisham A. Bharoocha (Soft Circle)

Zach Hill (Hella)

Butchy Fuego (Pit Er Pat)

Kid Millions (Oneida)

Dave Nuss (No-Neck Blues Band / Under Satan's Sun)

Christopher Powell (Icy Demons / Man Man)

Aaron Moore (Volcano the Bear)

Warren Huegel (Tussle)

Dustin Donaldson (Freelance Session, I Am Spoonbender, Link Wray, Thought Industry)

Derek James (Entrance)

Joe Plummer (Modest Mouse, All Smiles, Black Heart Procession)

Tim Soete (The Fucking Champs)

Michael Tapper (We Are Scientists)

Adam Pfahler (Jawbreaker)

Claude Collins-Stracensky

Sara Lund (Unwound)

Matthew Hartman (Sic Alps)

Chris Moore (Negative Approach)

Abby Ball

Ryan Huber

Geoff Soule (FUCK, Tara Jane O'neil)

John Dwyer (Thee Oh Sees)

Shahin Motia (Oneida / Ex Models / Knyfe Hyts)

Alexis Garapulos (Arp / Expanding Headband)

Katelyn Hall (Mika Miko)

David Janik (Company)

Michael Henrickson (Smegma / Jackie-O-Motherfucker)

Tom Recchion

Michael Bulington

Trent Moorman (Like a Kite/The Saturday Knights)

Brian Dwyer

Damon Eliza Palermo (Mi Ami)

Michael Catano

Vice Cooler (xbxrx / Hawnay Troof)

Andy Connors (ex-A Minor Forest / Lumen)

Weasel Walter (xbxrx)

Adam Baz (Evangelista, Ohioan, Nightwonds)

Dave Aron (Koi Pond)

Pete Vogl (Koi Pond)

Robin Easton

Alianna Kalaba (We Ragazzi)

Gregory Rogove (Priestbird)

Jonathan Holland (Tussle)

Brendan Fowler (BARR / Car Clutch)

Adam Autry

Anthony Petrovic (Ezeetiger / The Drums)

Rob Barber (High Places)

Dan Rowan

Grace Lee (Foot Village)

Jason Adam Baker (Necking)

Andrew Neuhues

Sandra Vu (Midnight Movies)

Than Luu (Black Gold / M. Ward / Adam Franklin)

Jaiko Suzuki (Electro Putas)

Brian Miller (Foot Villlage)

Ryan Pritts (Paik / Bolmongani)

Gabie Strong

Jessica Espeleta

Patty Schemel (Hole, Juliette Lewis, Pink)

Roy Tatum (Wives)

London May (Samhain / Dag Nasty)

Wendy Shuey

Paul Quattrone (!!!, Modey Lemon, Midnite Snake)

Josh Taylor (Foot Village / Friends Forever)

Sarah Anderson (Lucky Dragons)

James Jolliff (Brother Reade)

Brian Girgus (lowercase / Track Star)

Yoshi Nakamoto (The Aislers Set)

Nora Brank

Chris Hathwell (Moving Units)

Kevin Stuart (Crystal Antlers)

Damian Edwards (Crystal Antlers)

Bianca Sparta (Erase Errata)

Michael La Franchi (Giant Drag / Let's Go Sailing)

Taylor Richardson (Sunburned Hand of the Man)

Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus)

Diva Dompe (Black Black)

Tennessee Thomas (The Like)

Erin Garcia (Brother Reade)

Steven McCarty (Dead Meadow)

Joachim Cooder

Mike Sord Gard (M. Sord)

Aaron Sperske (Beachwood Sparks)

Sara Diaz

Wendy Farina

Greg Fox (Pink Mountain / Family of Love)