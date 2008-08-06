Tour Dates: Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

The "Ryan Adams Plays Everywhere But Los Angeles" tour kicks off in a couple weeks and are potentially in support of a rumored new Cardinals album where Ryan will share vocal and songwriting duties with his bandmates. So, uh, kind of a bummer of a post, huh? Dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]

08-23 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

08-26 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater *

08-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - General Motors Place *

08-29 Edmonton, Alberta - Rexall Place *

08-30 Calgary, Alberta - Pengrowth Saddledome *

09-01 Winnipeg, Manitoba - MTS Center *

09-04 Ottawa, Ontario - Scotiabank Palace *

09-05 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre *

09-07 Boston, MA - Bank of America Pavilion

09-09 London, Ontario - John LaBatt Center *

09-25 Schenectady, NY - Proctor's Theater

09-26 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater

09-27 Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theater

09-29 Columbus, OH - Palace Theater

09-30 Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

10-02 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

10-03 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theater

10-04 St. Louis, MO - Fox Theater

10-05 Madison, WI - Overture Hall *with Oasis on the TOUR OF THE MEGA