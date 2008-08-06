Tour Dates: Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
The "Ryan Adams Plays Everywhere But Los Angeles" tour kicks off in a couple weeks and are potentially in support of a rumored new Cardinals album where Ryan will share vocal and songwriting duties with his bandmates. So, uh, kind of a bummer of a post, huh? Dates after the jump. [Continue reading...]
08-23 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
08-26 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater *
08-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - General Motors Place *
08-29 Edmonton, Alberta - Rexall Place *
08-30 Calgary, Alberta - Pengrowth Saddledome *
09-01 Winnipeg, Manitoba - MTS Center *
09-04 Ottawa, Ontario - Scotiabank Palace *
09-05 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre *
09-07 Boston, MA - Bank of America Pavilion
09-09 London, Ontario - John LaBatt Center *
09-25 Schenectady, NY - Proctor's Theater
09-26 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater
09-27 Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theater
09-29 Columbus, OH - Palace Theater
09-30 Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square
10-02 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
10-03 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theater
10-04 St. Louis, MO - Fox Theater
10-05 Madison, WI - Overture Hall
*with Oasis on the TOUR OF THE MEGA