Video: Chad VanGaalen - "Molten Light"

While it wouldn't have been my pick for a second single from Chad VanGaalen's upcoming, glorious Soft Airplane -- I hereby nominate "TMNT Mask" for jam of the millennium -- "Molten Light" is one of the most blood-soaked, vengeful tracks VanGaalen's ever released, a perfect exemplar of his twisted take on vintage murder ballads. The video, animated by Chad himself, gets even weirder, an R. Crumb-oozing horror show that ends, inevitably, with the imagery of VanG's edict: "She'll find you and she'll kill you!"

(Serious AOTY contender Soft Airplane is due on Sub Pop on 9/9 -- pre-order it now for a free bonus EP!)

Previously: Chad VanGaalen - "Willow Tree" MP3

