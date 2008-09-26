8.1 for Gentleman Jesse: After yours blogly predicted that Pitchfork would "miss the boat" on Gentleman Jesse & His Men, the '08 heirs to the Exploding Hearts' lo-fi power-pop throne cracked an 8+ review yesterday. Awesome; I'd love to take credit for pointing them in the right direction but taste-making 'Fork-associated forum Hipinion (not to mention Gorilla Vs. Bear) has been all over these guys, too.

Gentleman Jesse & His Men - "You Don't Have To If You Don't Want To": mp3