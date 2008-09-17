New Music - (((Eagle Winged Palace))) - "The Ballad of the Red-Legged Hawks Fountain"

I get dozens of e-mails a day about new bands. I delete 90% of them (sorry, PR dudes, I'm on vacay), but (((Eagle Winged Palace))) have such a catastrophically absurd name that I couldn't throw them into the trash bin without a listen. They sound like a couple of musical theater kids who heard Yellow House and had a Garden State experience. Which is to say, they play pretty, harmony-laden folk that's not quite as silly as their name but probably still requires a hearty appreciation for the Carpenters.

(((Eagle Winged Palace))) - "The Ballad of the Red-Legged Hawks Fountain": mp3



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