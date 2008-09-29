OMG Letters To Cleo Reunion Tour

Alright, so 10 Things I Hate About You, like too many of the teen comedies I loved as an earnest youth, has aged about as well as McCain's campaign suspension. But luckily '90s pop never grows old, and Letters To Cleo's post-Lillith power-pop rings as loud and true as it did over the 10 Things closing credits. (P.S. Awwwww, Heath.) The band will play the Roxy on November 8 as part of a three-date reunion tour, which, along with Ben Folds Five's recent one-off, makes me feel like Methuselah.