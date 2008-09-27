Paul Newman, Legendary Actor, Dies At 83

Paul Newman died of cancer at his Westport, Connecticut home on Friday, and while Newman's Own products occupy a sizable portion of my fridge, I'll confess to being less than an authority on the legendary actor's film career. But of what I've seen, I have an easy favorite: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the Bacharach-soundtracked Western that set the precedent for the buddy comedy (and inspired a pair of awesome/horrendous Owen Wilson/Jackie Chan films). Wrangle it up this weekend. As for me, Cool Hand Luke awaits.