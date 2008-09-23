Rest of 2007: Dylan Mondegreen - 'While I Walk You Home'

I've been waiting since '04 for Kings of Convenience to release a new album (and since '06 for a proper Math and Physics Club follow-up), but apparently Dylan Mondegreen decided to take matters into his own hands last year.

While I Walk You Home is a lively parade of major seventh chords and whispered harmonies sung with an aching Norwegian accent; argyle in the wind on an autumn afternoon. It's painfully great, but perhaps the most heartbreaking thing about it is it took a Google Reader suggestion to point me in its direction.

Let's all buy this record and hug it all the way to our favorite coffeehouses, yeah?

Dylan Mondegreen - "Wishing Well": mp3

(Official site)

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2007: Still fresh! Click below for more of last year's best music.