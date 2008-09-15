Ryan Adams' Next Album, If There's A God: 'Cardinology,' 10/27

According to this extremely dubious British Web site, Ryan Adams' next album will not be a Ryan Adams album -- it'll be billed under just Cardinals -- and it's due out October 27. A boy can dream. In the meantime, the band's been playing new songs and they sound like Cold Roses after a bowl of oatmeal, which I guess isn't a major revelation. Dude's gotta get his fiber. Here's the best of them. It's called "Cobwebs," and yes, I'm still on vacation except when DRA news breaks.