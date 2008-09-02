The Movies @ Echoplex, 8.22.08



All photos by David Greenwald

The Movies are old pals with the Beachwood Sparks, so it was no surprise to see them and fellow Sparks friends Mia Doi Todd and the Tyde opening for the Sub Pop act's first L.A. reunion gig. While the Silver Lake act wasn't quite cinematic, their slinky grooves and refridgerator-voiced singer did manage to recall another frosty act, Dean Wareham's Luna. As usual, click any photo to expand and open the gallery -- or click through the jump for more.

Related: Beachwood Sparks at the Echoplex, 8.22.08

Related: Mia Doi Todd at the Echoplex, 8.22.08

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