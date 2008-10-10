I was right about the Pitchfork book: Turns out they really are anti-Boomer. From the Fork: "This handy paperback chronologically explores Pitchfork's 500 favorite songs from 1977-2006, constructing an alternate history of the past three decades of popular music-- one that extends beyond the typical Baby Boomer-approved canon of the Clash, Prince, Public Enemy, Nirvana, Radiohead, and Outkast." So, uh, does that mean "Paranoid Android" and "Smells Like Teen Spirit" didn't make the cut? Presumably Stereogum will post the list next month and save everybody a few bucks finding out.