"Ambitious" New Junior Boys Album Due In January

Straight from the electro-horse's mouth! Junior Boys themselves have revealed (at the 4:00 mark) that the follow-up to 2006's totally great So This Is Goodbye will be out in January 2009. Dudes should just do a full album collaboration with Cut Copy so I don't have to keep going back and forth. And a blogger can dream -- when I interviewed singer Jeremy Greenspan last year, he said their third album would be collab-heavy.

"We have a number of songs that we’ve been working on," he told me. "I have a few in particular that I’m quite happy with. I think all of the ideas that we’ve been talking about thus far have been relatively ambitious – bringing in other musicians and being really collaborative, trying to do something more ambitious."



Photo by Neil365

In the meantime, JBs fans can get their fill of Jeremy Greenspan's hot, buttered vocals on his awesome collab (of course) with Morgan Geist.

Morgan Geist (ft. Jeremy Greenspan of Junior Boys) - "Most Of All": mp3

Previously: New Music: Morgan Geist - Double Night Time