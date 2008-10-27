Apparently the DMCA Extends To Live, Legal Recordings

I just got a take-down notice from Google, as many other MP3 blogs have gotten recently; with no warning whatsoever, my Elliott Smith Complete Live Covers post -- full of MP3s acquired completely legally from Archive.org -- has been removed.

I've e-mailed Google and asked for a reinstatement and I'm just going to re-post it anyway if they won't because it's, y'know, legal, but watch out for Big Brother, folks!

Update: Click here for the zip file of Elliott's complete live covers, some 50 songs. The individual MP3s are still available in my original five-part post, which the DMCA must've missed in their fine-toothed combing of Hypem this morning.