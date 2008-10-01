Live: Black Keys @ Sunset Junction, 8.24.08

I'm about as much of a fan of the Black Keys' two-man garage blues as a guy who spends most of his afternoons listening to Belle & Sebastian can be, but the Akron, Ohio band's performance at Sunset Junction was simply wanting.

Far from the explosive sunset set that turned me onto them at Arthurfest three years ago, the band did everything right -- fiery vocals, gritty guitar work, boozy energy -- but they couldn't hold my ear. It could've been the crowd; up close and personal, I'm sure I would've felt more of the Keys' considerable heat.



All photos by David Greenwald

Black Keys - "She Said, She Said" (Beatles cover): mp3

Previously: Live: Black Keys at Arthurfest

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