Live: !!! @ Sunset Junction, 8.24.08



All photos by David Greenwald

It's strange to think of !!! as the MySpace generation's Sly & The Family Stone, but that's what they looked like at Sunset Junction: A multi-ethnic bunch of groovers intent on getting booties across Sunset Blvd. thumping -- with inspiration. Then again, Sly was a groundbreaking, unifying act and the profanity-laced !!! still sound more suited to sweaty, PBR-drenched loft party stuff white people like than dancing for change. So much for the youth vote.

Related: Black Keys at Sunset Junction, 9.24.08

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