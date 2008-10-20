Video: Jeff Mangum (Neutral Milk Hotel) - "Engine" (10.19.08)

It's been 10 years since In The Aeroplane Over the Sea, but hermetic Neutral Milk Hotel genius Jeff Mangum has finally returned to performance, popping up at a few shows on the Elephant 6 Holiday Surprise tour, where he is, or was, the surprise. Also surprising: That this tour isn't getting within a thousand miles of Los Angeles. Please, Jeff, My Bloody Valentine made it out, it's the least you could do. [Via I Guess I'm Floating]



Neutral Milk Hotel - "Holland, 1945": mp3

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