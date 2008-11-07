New Music: Loney Dear - "Airport Surroundings"





Loney Dear (formerly Loney, Dear), one of my favorite folkies of the last few years, just announced a new album due Jan. 27 on Polyvinyl called Dear John. First single "Airport Surroundings" is a little more TV on the Radio than Sufjan, but the Swede's sweet latest is still a jam for Brooklyn and beyond. Emil's last record, Loney, Noir, was my No. 10 of 2007, so surely he's aiming higher in 2009.

Note: Busy week at work -- Learn To Love will be back next week. Send in your suggestions to rawkblog at gmail dot com.