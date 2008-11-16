Ryan Adams' "Elizabethtown Sessions" Leak
You'll have to find this one on your own, obviously, but five songs in, Ryan Adams' Elizabethtown Sessions already sound better than Cardinology. Considering that the 18-track set -- recorded for the titular film and as yet unreleased -- is likely to stay locked in the Lost Highway vaults forever with Suicide Handbook and 48 Hours, I don't think it's unethical to tell you to click over to Google while you can.
Previously: Preview: Ryan Adams - Cardinology