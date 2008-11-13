The Pipettes Are Now Destiny's Child

Indie rockers of a certain age will remember when Destiny's Child quietly removed the two members who weren't related to Beyonce Knowles and snapped up Michelle Williams, going from a quartet to a trio. Girl-group heart-stealers the Pipettes are in a similar boat, as Rosay and RiotBecki (pictured at right, left) dropped out earlier this year and remaining member Gwenno (center) brought in her sister, Ani, and obvious ringer Anna McDonald. It was announced today that Anna is leaving, too -- making the Pipettes the Gwenno Show, for better or worse. Guess if we liked it, we should've put a ring on it.

Previously: Live: The Pipettes, 10.25.07