The Week In Rawk, 11.02.08

Jamz: We launched our latest column, Learn To Love, with a look at power-pop geniuses Beulah and counted down the Top 10 Autumn Albums.

Videos: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin rocked a radio station sesh, "Paper Planes" got an un-ironic cover, and we discovered the most rand0m (read: vomit-inducing) hipster on all of YouTube.

News: Neil Young may drop his box set in January, Wilco is done with its new album demos, MTV posted every music video ever and we got our first DMCA take-down notice. And by notice, I mean they straight-up deleted a legal (enough) post and wouldn't respond to my e-mails.

Live: The Chapin Sisters (above) serenade the Echoplex.

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The Week in Rawk: Last week's greatest hits. Click below for more.