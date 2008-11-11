Video: The Acorn - "Crooked Legs"

My camera, light-devouring, ISO-hungry beast that it is, refused to play nice at the Acorn's Oct. 24 Spaceland show. But luckily you can get more than a taste of the band's invigorating folk thanks to the LaundroMatinee, who just captured four songs from the Ottawa act. As on their recordings, the Acorn play with clean, well-woven arrangements, becoming more forceful live without dirtying their songwriting. The songs of their debut, Glory Hope Mountain, thump and step in South American rhythms (and the story of singer Rolf Klausener's mother, Gloria Montanya Esperanza) even as their melodies soar in Bono-esque ascent. Glory Hope Mountain beat out Iron & Wine's percussion-minded The Shepherd's Dog on last year's albums list; the precocious Acorn are not quite there yet live, but as you can see, they're well on their way.

The Acorn - "Crooked Legs": mp3

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