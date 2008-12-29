Ben Gibbard Possesses Zooey Deschanel's Heart -- Really

Secret lovers Ben Gibbard and Zooey Deschanel are reportedly engaged after dating for almost a year. (ZOMG!) This is basically the indie rock version of Superbad (Ben as Jonah, obv.) and will presumably encourage a generation of bespectacled teenagers to write vaguely misogynistic prog anthems. That said, serious props to dude for not proposing the minute he met her and totally blowing it. But watch out for Brian Wilson!

In related news, I think Winona Ryder's still single.

Previously: Zooey Sings at Spaceland | Brian Wilson Hits On Zooey | Marry Me, Zooey!

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