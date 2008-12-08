Best of 2008: Ed Droste's Top 5 Recipes I Learned To Cook This Year



Photo by David Greenwald

All in all, 2008 was another great year of music, but as we look back at the year that was, we're reminded that it was good for more than just new tunes. Over the next few weeks, some of our indie rock pals will tell us about their year-end favorites in the form of, of course, top 5 lists -- and who better to start with than Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear, who chose to share his culinary adventures. See his list after the jump.

Top 5 Recipes I Learned To Cook This Year

By Ed Droste

1. Barefoot Contessa's Roast Chicken Salad with Celery, Green Grapes (my little addition) and tons of Tarragon.

We made this all summer long while recording. The most time consuming part, but crucial, is to roast the chicken breasts with skin on, then take skin off and dice them and they are super moist and juicy. You need BONE IN chicken too... I forgot that part.

2. Martha Stewart's Lobster Newburg

I had only had this once in my life. My aunt made it for me in Scotland once when I was a teenager visiting with my family and it really soothed me. Since I was on a cooking kick this year and people kept giving me cookbooks for my birthday, I decided to try it again. Making the lobster stock almost took a full day -- it was a fun journey but a bit messy. Then the next day you cook all that stock with the meat and sherry and vegetables. The real recipe called for it to be baked in a ramekin but we did it in a big pot and served with rice (too rich to eat alone!).

It was SOOOO GOOD.

3. My friend Sarah Brown's Lamb Tajine

She's made this for me a few times on Cape Cod weekend trips and it's always been a hit. I recently had her over for dinner/a lamb tutorial. What I didn't know was to brown the lamb in the spices ahead of time and not just throw the meat in the stew. This is key. Plus, the more prunes, dates and apricots you throw in, the more delicious in my opinion. I love sweet and savory.

4. My Friend Piera's Spicy Yogurt Cous Cous

I never realized how easy cous cous is. I'm really happy I now know. She puts lots of spicy jalapenos in it and roasts ALL her vegetables ahead of time in nice olive oil. It's a great staple. Mint is sometimes added as well. So so good.

5. My bandmate Chris Bear's homemade Spicy orichietti with Broccoli Rabe and Roasted Cauliflower

I like to added spiced sausage to this, but with Chris Bear who is

vegetarian, we do it veggie style. Not only did I learn the recipe for

this dish but he taught me how to make homemade pasta this year which

was a real revelation. Orichietti is the kind you can make without the

pasta machine. Just a little FYI.

***

Ed and his band are working on their sophomore album, due in 2009. Judging by the jam below, it'll be very high on everyone's best of next year.



Grizzly Bear - "While You Wait For The Others" (live): mp3