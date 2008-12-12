Best of 2008: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin's Top 9 Underrated Albums
The men of Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin know a thing or two about being underrated -- they're (spoiler!!11one!1!) the resounding winners of The Rawky Award for Best Band Blogs Forgot. The full Rawkys list will be up later today, but first I thought it'd be fun to see the Boris bros' picks first -- they were nice enough to send over their top 9 underrated albums of the year, which you can see after the jump. [Continue reading...]
1. Apart Of Someone - Our Cat Philip
2. You're Not A Dream - The Mommyheads
3. Windows - Michael Holt [Ed. -- Of the Mommyheads, natch]
4. All We Could Do Was Sing - Port O'Brien
5. You Don't Speak For The Club - Drew Danburry
6. Devastator - Catfish Haven
7. Before Daylight- Cindy Woolf
8. Howard Zinn Arcade - Washington Irving
9. Pershing - Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin
We'll be hearing from some of our favorite artists all month about their year-end favorites -- don't miss the first one, Grizzly Bear crooner Ed Droste's Top 5 Recipes I Learned This Year.
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Best of 2008: Weezy F. Listy. Click below for more.