Guys, No Age Got A Grammy Nomination

For Best Recording Package. That's pretty punk of them, huh? Other signs of the Apocalypse: Radiohead and Coldplay duking it out for album of the year, Katy Perry not getting a Best New Artist nom, Al Green getting a few nominations for his stellar Lay It Down but not an album of the year nod (Robert Plant and Allison Kraus picked up the obligatory "Old People" spot in that category) and a complete lack of Kanye -- except for his guest spots. Full list here.

(No Age photo by David Greenwald)