Live: Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band @ The Echo, 12.03.08



Photo by David Greenwald

Let's get it out of the way: Wolf Parade. Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band -- a Seattle act -- sure sound a lot like their Montreal peers, all fits and starts and yowling vocals. It's a good thing: Wolf Parade's own lineage goes back to Modest Mouse, of course, who we can trace back to the Pixies, and so on -- and in any case, I'm happy to hear an '08/'09 band playing this brand of music so forcefully. The act's debut album will drop on one of my favorite labels, Dead Oceans, this spring, but they're playing a few dates now; catch them before they erupt. Equally importantly: I got my new DSLR yesterday and these are my first shots with it. I hope you like them. More after the jump.

Click any image to open the hi-res gallery.

Previously: Best of 2008: Concert Photos

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