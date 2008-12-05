The 2008 Rawky Awards: POLLS CLOSED

Ever feel like you've been cheated? Not this year -- it's time to vote in the first-ever Rawky Awards! After the jump, we want YOU to weigh in on everything from the year's best albums to hating hipsters to, well, Gossip Girl. Let's do this thing. Voting closes at 8 PM EST on December 11 and we'll announce the winners the next morning, with the Rawkblog official top 30 and all year-end coverage coming the week after. What do you get out of all this? The satisfaction of being awesome (and not being used for your demographic information for advertising $$$). And the best write-in answers will get credit in the results post, so get crazy. UPDATE: The polls have closed. Check back on Friday, December 12, for the results.