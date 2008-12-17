Video: Zooey Deschanel Sings At Spaceland For "Yes Man"

Further proving her surprisingly chameleon-like musical prowess, Zooey sounds just as adorable singing spunky synth-pop (sample lyric: "I'm not your late-night booty call") in this clip as she does going retro with She & Him or jazz-dabbling on the Elf soundtrack. Hey, even Brian Wilson thinks she's cute. Here she is singing "Sweet Ballad," one of several tracks by her fake band Munchausen By Proxy in the Jim Carrey 10-years-too-late vehicle Yes Man -- and in a treat for Spaceland lovers, I'm sure you recognize those curtains.

Previously: Bootleg: She & Him Radio Session 1 and 2